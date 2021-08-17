New Delhi: In the wake of the significant improvement in the Covid situation, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US State Department eased travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2, which is considered safe. Early this year, the US had placed India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India, which at that point of time was experiencing an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19.Also Read - Stand Squarely Behind Decision To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan, Says US President Joe Biden

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the state department said in a statement.

However, it has urged Americans not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest.

Earlier last month, the United States had relaxed travel restrictions for India, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which means no travel, to Level 3 which urges citizens to reconsider travel.

What did the old advisory say?

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Reconsider travel to India due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said issuing Level 3 Travel Health Notice for India on July 20.

On May 5, the CDC had placed India in the Level 4 category over unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported.

“US citizens who must travel to India are strongly urged to get fully vaccinated before travel and continue to take personal health safety measures to protect themselves, including practicing social or physical distancing, cleaning hands with soap/hand sanitizer, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation,” the CDC had stated in its May 5 advisory

