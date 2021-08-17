New Delhi: In the wake of the significant improvement in the Covid situation, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US State Department eased travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2, which is considered safe. Early this year, the US had placed India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India, which at that point of time was experiencing an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19.Also Read - Stand Squarely Behind Decision To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan, Says US President Joe Biden
"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the state department said in a statement.
However, it has urged Americans not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest.
Earlier last month, the United States had relaxed travel restrictions for India, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which means no travel, to Level 3 which urges citizens to reconsider travel.
What did the old advisory say?
“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Reconsider travel to India due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said issuing Level 3 Travel Health Notice for India on July 20.
On May 5, the CDC had placed India in the Level 4 category over unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported.
“US citizens who must travel to India are strongly urged to get fully vaccinated before travel and continue to take personal health safety measures to protect themselves, including practicing social or physical distancing, cleaning hands with soap/hand sanitizer, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation,” the CDC had stated in its May 5 advisory
Level 2: Moderate Level of COVID-19 in India | Key Information
- Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to India.
- Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to India. If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor.
- Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in India, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.
Travel Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated Travelers
If you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine or a vaccine authorized by emergency use by the World Health Organization:
- You do NOT have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it.
- You do NOT have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States.
Before travel:
- Make sure you understand and follow all airline and destination requirements related to travel, testing, masking, or quarantine, which may differ from U.S. requirements. If you do not follow your destination’s requirements, you may be denied entry and may be required to return to the United States.
During travel:
- Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on open deck areas of a ferry or the uncovered top deck of a bus).
- Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in India, including mask wearing and social distancing.
Before you travel to the United States by air
All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 3 days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months before they board a flight to the United States.
After Travel
- You should get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel
- Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.
- Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements.
Do NOT travel if were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, you test positive for COVID-19, or you are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test. Learn when it is safe for you to travel. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.