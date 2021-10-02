International Flights Latest News: A day after receiving a reciprocal move from New Delhi, the UK government on Saturday updated travel guidelines for its nationals travelling to India and said it was in close contact with Indian authorities on the issue. As per the updated travel advisory by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), an additional COVID-19 test has been made mandatory on day eight and a 10-day of quarantine for all travellers going to India from Britain from Monday.Also Read - UK Responds To India's Reciprocal Restrictions, Says Will Make Travel For Indians As Easy As Possible

The advisory was updated a day after the Indian government announced that all British nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine from Monday irrespective of their vaccination status as part of a reciprocal action against the UK's new international travel rules with similar measures for Indians.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a UK government spokesperson said that the Indian authorities are responsible for setting and enforcing the rules for entry into India. "We are in close contact with them and will update FCDO Travel Advice on GOV.UK with the latest information on any changes to the rules," he said.

Updates travel guideline: The updated FCDO advisory states that all travellers irrespective of their vaccination status arriving in India must undertake a Covid-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at airport and on day eight after arrival, at their own cost, and undergo mandatory quarantine at home or at the destination address for 10 days.

The advisory also stated that all such passengers under isolation/quarantine shall be regularly monitored by State/District Health Authorities.

The move follows India’s vaccine certification not yet being officially recognised by the UK, requiring vaccinated Indian travellers to Britain to undergo the same level of PCR tests and quarantine restrictions as unvaccinated travellers from Monday when England’s new travel norms come into force.

The UK government said that the extension of vaccine certification to additional countries will be reviewed approximately every three weeks and that it continues to engage with the Indian government on the issue.

“We are working with an array of international partners and look forward to continuing the expansion of the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach. Extension of vaccine certification will be reviewed approximately every three weeks,” the UK government said.

According to UK officials, decisions on vaccine recognition are made by ministers, taking into account public health factors.

They said the UK is looking at expanding the role that vaccination can play more widely for those who have been fully vaccinated elsewhere to enter the UK.

The UK has reiterated that it remains committed to opening up international travel again as soon as it is practicable and the extension of vaccine certification is a further step to enable people to travel more freely again, in a safe and sustainable way, while protecting public health.

(With inputs from PTI)