New Delhi: As the overall Covid-19 situation in the country appears to be stabilising across the globe, Saudi Arabia on Monday lifted Covid-19 travel restrictions on its citizens travelling to 4 countries. Travel curbs were lifted on Turkey, Ethiopia, Vietnam, and India, state news agency SPA reported.Also Read - People's Casual Attitude Reason Behind Rising COVID Cases In West Bengal: Medical Experts

The move comes a week after the Kingdom dropped some precautionary Covid-19 measures, including wearing face masks indoors and providing proof of vaccination in order to enter most public places. Also Read - India Records 12,781 COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Over 4% After 130 Days

Despite the relaxation of Covid-19 measures, the Ministry of Interior said last week that people will still be required to wear masks in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, places regulated by the Saudi Public Health Authority Weqaya, and places and events that impose their own mask mandates. Also Read - India Records 12,899 Fresh Cases, 15 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours

The vaccination time frame for Saudi Arabian citizens who want to travel abroad has also been extended, Al Arabiya reported.

Travelers were previously required to have received their third Covid booster dose within three months of the second, but that time frame has now been extended to eight months.

Earlier this year in March, a few Coronavirus restrictions like outdoor mask mandates, social distancing measures, PCR tests for inbound travelers, and quarantine-on-arrival rules were lifted.

(With agency inputs)