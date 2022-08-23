London/UK: Thousands of travellers planning to fly to and from London’s Heathrow Airport will have to face a harrowing time as British Airways said will axe around 10,000 short-haul flights between October 2022 and March 2023. With this move, the airline aims to minimise cancellations and delays during the winter months. Moreover, the airline plans to maintain its connections during the autumn school vacations to popular vacation destinations.Also Read - Video: British Airways Forced to Abort Landing at London's Heathrow Amid Strong Winds of Storm Corrie

Owing to an acute shortage of staff, Heathrow, the largest airport in Britain, has imposed a cap of no more than 100,000 passengers a day. This had been due to expire in mid-September, but was recently extended until the end of October. Already this summer, British Airways has cancelled almost 30,000 flights.

British Airways Cancels 10,000 Flights: Key Things Flyers Need to Keep in Mind

Most of the cancellations will be announced well in advance, and travellers are expected to be able to switch to other connections. Some long-haul flights will also be affected. Through the end of October, a few dozen round-trip flights per day, a total of 629, are expected to be cancelled.

For airlines and airports in Europe, the United States and elsewhere are suffering from staff shortages in jobs ranging from luggage handlers to security personnel. The shortages, combined with a surge in demand for travel following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in many places, have led to airport lines and flight delays.