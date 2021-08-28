New Delhi: Sri Lanka has reopened its border to India, announced the country’s high commission in New Delhi on Saturday, adding that fully vaccinated travellers will only require a negative PCR test report for Covid-19, reported news agency ANI. The test should be conducted 72 hours prior to arrival while an on-arrival PCR test at a certified hotel, the Sri Lanka High Commission further said.Also Read - Maharashtra: Biman Bangladesh Flight Carrying 126 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport | Details Here

"We look forward to welcoming our closest neighbours yet again, so they may experience the variety that Sri Lanka has to offer. Our country's heritage, culture, wildlife, nature, beaches and more have always proven to be popular among Indian travellers, and they will be able to visit destinations across the country, while following the relevant health guidelines," Kimarli Fernando, chairperson at Sri Lanka Tourism said in a statement.

India-Sri Lanka flights

Sri Lankan Airlines, the flag carrier of the island nation, will operate four weekly flights to Chennai, three to Mumbai, and one to Bengaluru as per the latest schedule announced by the Sri Lanka high commission. The carrier will also resume services between Colombo and Indian cities of Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum and Cochin with weekly flights. Two flights will be operated by the Sri Lanka airlines between Colombo-New Delhi, Colombo Hyderabad.

The frequency of Sri Lanka Airlines flights from Chennai and Mumbai will later be increased up to five times a week while the Bengaluru-Colombo flight frequency will be increased to three times a week. To attract more travellers, Sri Lanka’s flagship carrier has also started a ‘buy one get one free’ campaign on tickets.