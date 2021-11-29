Omicron Variant: In a bid to combat the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, Japan on Monday decided to suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world. The ban will come into effect from Tuesday. With the restrictions, Japan will restore border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers. Over the weekend, Japan tightened entry restrictions for people arriving from South Africa and eight other countries, requiring them to undergo a 10-day quarantine period at government-designated facilities.Also Read - Australia to Review Reopening Plans Amid Deadly Covid Variant 'Omicron' Threat | Check Details

Earlier, several countries had tightened their borders after the new omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in a number of nations. The variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much is still not known about it, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to evade the protection of vaccines. But many countries rushed to act, reflecting anxiety about anything that could prolong the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people.

India to Review Flight Resumption, New Guidelines For ‘at-risk’ Countries

Earlier on Sunday, India also decided to review the resumption of international flights, introduced stricter guidelines for people travelling from or transiting through 'at-risk' countries and issued a slew of directions to the states for ramping up testing-surveillance measures and health facilities.

Alert to the looming threat from the ‘Omicron’ variant, states also began to re-tighten curbs and urgently trace people who arrived from abroad in the last one month while a demand to not allow flights from the affected countries was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

No cases of the variant have been recorded in India as yet. Two South African returnees to Bengaluru, who tested positive for COVID-19, were found to be infected with the delta variant, a Karnataka official said on Sunday.

The Centre has asked all states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination, and augmentation of health infrastructure.