New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID cases and multiple strains of the virus in India, the United States has decided to restrict travel from the country starting next week. President Joe Biden’s Spokesperson Jen Psaki said the restrictions were being imposed because “of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India.” “On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the administration will restrict travel from India,” Psaki said in a statement. Travel restrictions will come into force from May 4. Also Read - Harpreet Brar Reacts on Virat Kohli Wicket After PBKS Beat RCB in IPL 2021 Game

Vice President Kamala Harris who was visiting Cincinnati, said,” We have announced that starting Tuesday on the advice of the CDC (Centres for Disease Control, our COVID-19 experts, medical experts and national security advisors — travel restrictions will come into force for India. There is no question that it (COVID surge in India) is a great tragedy, in terms of the loss of life, and as I have said before, and I will say again, we as a country have made a commitment to the people of India to support them.” Also Read - Powerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Honshu Island in Japan

Who Will Be Affected By The Restrictions Also Read - Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Harpreet Brar After Punjab Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 is Going Viral | WATCH VIDEO