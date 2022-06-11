New Delhi: Even as countries continue to see moderate spike of coronavirus cases, US and Germany lifted mandatory COVID testing for international travellers. In an advisory issued by the German Embassy in New Delhi, it said mandatory COVID testing requirement and proof of vaccination rule have been lifted with effective from June 11.Also Read - Planning A Road Trip This Summer Vacation? Take A Look At 8 Travel Safety Tips Here

“From that date, travel from India to Germany will be permitted for all travel purposes (including tourism and visits). For entry into Germany no proof of vaccination, recovery or testing is required any longer,” the German Embassy in New Delhi said in its advisory. However, it also said “some venues in Germany may require proof of vaccination for access,” the advisory read, according to a report by The Indian Express.

US too had announced lifting its requirement that international travelers test negative for COVID-19 within a day before boarding a flight to the United States, ending one of the last remaining government mandates designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the requirement will end early Sunday morning. The health agency said it will continue to monitor state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes.

“This step is possible because of the progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19,” said US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months to eliminate the testing requirement, saying it discourages people from booking international trips because they could be stranded overseas if they contract the virus on their trip.

Many other countries have lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travelers in a bid to increase tourism. Some infectious-disease experts said they were comfortable with the CDC’s decision, and that lifting the restriction is unlikely to cause further spread of the virus in the US.