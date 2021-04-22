New Delhi: In view of the rising Coronavirus cases in India, Emirates has suspended flights between Dubai and India for 10 days starting Sunday. More than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,59,30,965, including 22,91,428 active cases. More details to follow.. Also Read - Delhi Govt To Revive Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at Chattarpur, 500 Oxygenated Beds To Be Made Operational Soon