World Day of International Justice is celebrated every year on July, 17. Annually, this day is celebrated to commemorate all the advocates who work towards bringing justice to victims of international criminal acts like crimes against humanity, genocide or war crimes, and who aid in preserving human rights of such individuals.Also Read - Process Is Punishment In India's Criminal Justice System, Says CJI NV Ramana

This day marks the celebration of individuals as well as organisations who work in the domain to protect and preserve human rights of such victims. On a global scale, people come together to promote international criminal justice and International Criminal Court (ICC) by hosting multiple events and raising awareness.

International Justice Day: History

July, 17 was the day when several countries, in consensus, signed the treaty – Rome Statue in 1998. Since the, around 139 countries have signed it. This treaty led to the formation of the International Criminal Court. It was a watershed moment in history as the ICC is the first independent court of law that has the power to conduct trials of people accused of infringement of international human rights. While it does not replace any national court, nonetheless, it comes in forefront when a country does not or cannot conduct necessary trials for punishing the culprits and do justice to people.

In order to mark the signing of this historical treaty, that looks out for justice of victims of international crime, World Day for International Justice is celebrated annually.

Significance

It is cardinal for citizens to comprehend the importance of human rights, and the ways in which it can be best protected unequivocally. It is paramount to spread awareness about justice, rights of victims and the essence of International Court of Justice and what i works towards. Therefore, it is celebrated annually in a bid to widen people’s horizon on the same and draw their concerns over some burning humanitarian predicaments.

Celebration

To honour International Justice Day, numerous events are held across the globe in to support the ICC and spread greater awareness about the importance of this day. Various forums address the growing issues of violence, crime against women, genocide etc. Media also plays a vital role in celebrating July,17 as newspapers, radio, news channels also engage and dot their bit in promoting this day.