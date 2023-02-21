Home

International Mother Language Day 2023: Why Is It Celebrated Today

International Mother Language Day 2023: International Mother Language Day is celebrated today to promote linguistic, cultural diversity and multilingualism.

International Mother Language Day 2023: International Mother Language Day is celebrated today, February 21, worldwide to promote linguistic, cultural diversity and multilingualism. In 1999, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) gave a green signal to the idea of celebrating International Mother Language Day. As per United Nations, Bangladesh had first proposed to to celebrate International Mother Language Day.

International Mother Language Day 2023: Why is it celebrated

Globally 40 per cent of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand. But progress is being made in multilingual education with growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life, according to the United Nations.

International Mother Language Day recognizes that languages and multilingualism can advance inclusion, and the Sustainable Development Goals’ focus on leaving no one behind. UNESCO encourages and promotes multilingual education based on mother tongue or first language. It is a type of education that begins in the language that the learner masters most and then gradually introduces other languages. This approach enables learners whose mother tongue is different from the language of instruction to bridge the gap between home and school, to discover the school environment in a familiar language, and thus, learn better. Multilingualism contributes to the development of inclusive societies that allow multiple cultures, worldviews and knowledge systems to coexist and cross-fertilize.

Today there is growing awareness that languages play a vital role in development, in ensuring cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, but also in strengthening co-operation and attaining quality education for all, in building inclusive knowledge societies and preserving cultural heritage, and in mobilizing political will for applying the benefits of science and technology to sustainable development, the United Nations said.

