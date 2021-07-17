New Delhi: France on Saturday got on the list of countries that have recognised Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune for international travel. It is the 16th EU member to recognise the vaccine for inclusion in the EU green pass, which allows entry to travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic. “It is indeed good news for travellers, as we see 16 European countries recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India said.Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Good News For Indians, France Allows Travellers Vaccinated With Covishield

The approval comes at a time when Covishield has been omitted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its "vaccine passport" programme that allows free movement of people in and out of Europe. This means, Indians vaccinated with Covishield jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its 'Green Pass' scheme, that will be rolled out from July 1, 2021.

Here’s a full list of countries worldwide that have given recognition to Covishield for international travel: