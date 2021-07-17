New Delhi: France on Saturday got on the list of countries that have recognised Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune for international travel. It is the 16th EU member to recognise the vaccine for inclusion in the EU green pass, which allows entry to travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic. “It is indeed good news for travellers, as we see 16 European countries recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India said.Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Good News For Indians, France Allows Travellers Vaccinated With Covishield

The approval comes at a time when Covishield has been omitted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its “vaccine passport” programme that allows free movement of people in and out of Europe. This means, Indians vaccinated with Covishield jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its ‘Green Pass’ scheme, that will be rolled out from July 1, 2021. Also Read - No Application Received For EU Authorisation of Covishield: European Medical Agency

Here’s a full list of countries worldwide that have given recognition to Covishield for international travel:

  1. Germany
  2. Slovenia
  3. Austria
  4. Greece
  5. Ireland
  6. Estonia
  7. Spain
  8. Iceland
  9. Netherlands
  10. Afghanistan
  11. Antigua and Barbuda
  12. Argentina
  13. Bahrain
  14. Bangladesh
  15. Barbados
  16. Bhutan
  17. Bolivia (Plurinational State of)
  18. Botswana
  19. Brazil
  20. abo Verde
  21. Canada
  22. Côte d’Ivoire
  23. Dominica
  24. Egypt
  25. Ethiopia
  26. France
  27. Ghana
  28. Grenada
  29. Hungary
  30. Jamaica
  31. Lebanon
  32. Maldives
  33. Morocco
  34. Namibia
  35. Nepal
  36. Nigeria
  37. Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia
  38. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  39. Seychelles
  40. Solomon Islands
  41. Somalia
  42. South Africa
  43. Sri Lanka
  44. Suriname
  45. The Bahamas
  46. Tonga
  47. Trinidad and Tobago
  48. Ukraine
Also Read - Maharashtra Vaccination Update: BMC to Vaccinate Pregnant Women from Tomorrow at 35 Centres