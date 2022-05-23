New Delhi: Amid global resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from travelling to sixteen countries, including India. The weekly figures showed that the Arab nation is witnessing a five-fold increase in COVID cases compared to those recorded through March and April. Last week, more than 400 cases were diagnosed, of which 81 were in critical condition, said reports.Also Read - This Country Extends Work From Home Order As COVID Cases Continue to Rise, Strict Curbs Imposed | Key Points

16 countries where the citizens of Saudi Arabia are banned to travel are:-

India

Lebanon

Syria

Turkey

Iran

Afghanistan

Yemen

Somalia

Ethiopia

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Libya

Indonesia

Vietnam

Armenia

Belarus

Venezuela

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has assured the public that zero monkeypox cases have been detected in the country. Abdullah Asiri, Deputy Minister of Health for preventive health has said that the Kingdom has the capability to monitor and discover any suspected monkeypox cases and also to fight against the infection if any new case emerges.

"Until now, cases of transmission between humans are very limited, and therefore the possibility of any outbreaks occurring from it, even in countries that have detected cases, are very low," he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries and said they are working to better understand the extent and cause of the outbreak. In a statement issued on Friday, the WHO said the virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travelers.