New Delhi: Soon after South Africa announced that it has detected a new variant of coronavirus with a large number of mutations, authorities in the United Kingdom said that they ban travel from six southern African countries. "The early indication we have of this variant is it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective against it," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

The minister asserted that the new variant B.1.1529 was detected in travellers from the country in Botswana and Hong Kong. "The new variant of novel coronavirus is yet to be found in Britain but as a precaution, all flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will remain suspended from 1200 GMT on Friday", he added.

Earlier, Israel had also announced a ban on entry of travellers from seven African countries, after a new Covid-19 variant was detected in South Africa. Following the reports of heavily mutated variant, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horwitz yesterday decided to list South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini as 'red countries'.

“Foreigners from these countries will not be able to enter Israel,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

Israeli citizens who return home from trips to these countries will need to stay in a designated quarantine motel for seven days, even if they are fully vaccinated, it added further. They will be released after two negative PCR tests. Travellers who refuse to be tested will need to stay in quarantine for 12 days, according to the statement.