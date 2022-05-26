New Delhi: German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Walter J Lindner on Thursday announced that the government of the European nation will start recognizing Bharat Biotech’s COVID vaccine for travel purposes there from June 1.Also Read - Monkeypox: Rajasthan Govt Issues Advisory For Passengers Travelling From These Countries | Full List Here

Taking to Twitter, Lindner said that he is very happy that the German government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1! He said the German Embassy in Delhi has been pushing very actively for such decision (because of Covid-backlogs visa sections have longer waiting periods than normal, please have patience).

Very happy that GER government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1! This Embassy has been pushing very actively for such decision (because of Covid-backlogs visa sections have longer waiting periods than normal, please have patience) pic.twitter.com/LFKqlyYzaW — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) May 26, 2022

It must be noted that the World Health Organisation had in November last year recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Covaxin.

Apart from Germany, several countries including Australia, Japan and Canada are now allowing Indian passengers vaccinated with Covaxin into their countries.

What it means for Indians? The move from Germany will facilitate the smooth entry of Indian citizens to Germany who have taken both shots of Covaxin. Bharat Biotech said in a statement that the Indian travellers will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet has relaxed restrictions.