Washington: The United States has decided to toughen travel rules in view of new Covid variant 'Omicron' threat across the world, reported news agency AFP. President Joe Biden will on Thursday announce that toughened new rules on Covid-19 testing for travelers to the United States will take effect next week, a senior administration official was quoted as saying.

Biden will "announce that we are further strengthening our testing requirements so that starting early next week, all international travelers will be required to test negative within one day of their departure to the United States," the official told reporters. This will apply to all travelers, both US and foreign, and regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, the official added.

The US recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday in a vaccinated traveller who returned to California after a trip to South Africa as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones. Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious-disease expert, announced the finding at the White House. We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States, he said.

(With agency inputs)