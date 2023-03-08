Home

News

World

International Women’s Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Women Supporting Women

International Women’s Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Women Supporting Women

As the world celebrated International Women's Day 2023 today, Google did not miss its chance to mark the day with a creative doodle and animation to celebrate women.

Today's Google Doodle theme is based on women supporting each other in many ways.

International Women’s Day 2023: As the world celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 today, Google did not miss its chance to mark the day with a creative doodle and animation to celebrate women. Today’s Google Doodle theme is based on women supporting each other in many ways. Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8.

“Celebrating women who grow and build together, and support each other; today, tomorrow, and everyday 💛 #GoogleDoodle #IWD2023,” Google posted on Twitter.

You may like to read

Celebrating women who grow and build together, and support each other; today, tomorrow, and everyday 💛#GoogleDoodle #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/FmCP09Shz6 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 7, 2023

International Women’s Day 2023

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is Embrace Equity. “Equity isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have. A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA. And it’s critical to understand the difference between Equity and Equality. The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about ‘Why equal opportunities aren’t enough’,” the International Women’s Day website said.

We can all challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias, and seek out inclusion. Collective activism is what drives change. From grassroots action to wide-scale momentum, we can all embrace equity. Forging gender equity isn’t limited to women solely fighting the good fight. Allies are incredibly important for the social, economic, cultural, and political advancement of women, the Internationational Women’s Day website stated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.