Home

News

International Womens Day 2026: Theme is Rights. Justice. Action For ALL Women and Girls

International Women’s Day 2026: Theme is ‘Rights. Justice. Action For ALL Women and Girls’

The observance highlights the need to strengthen women’s rights, ensure access to justice and accelerate action toward gender equality worldwide.

International Women’s Day serves both as a reflection on past struggles and a call to action. (Image: asiapacific.unwomen.org)

New Delhi: Change rarely arrives with spectacle. More often, it begins as a quiet insistence, a refusal to accept the limits imposed by circumstance. The story of women’s rights unfolded much the same way, on factory floors, community gatherings and public squares where voices rose not only in protest, but in hope.

Observed each year on March 8, International Women’s Day stands as a reminder of the long journey towards women’s rights and equality.

From labour movements and suffrage campaigns to global rights conventions, women’s collective action has reshaped institutions and advanced social progress. The United Nations’ recognition of International Women’s Day in 1977 acknowledged a movement that was already transforming societies.

Why is International Women’s Day observed on 8th March?

International Women’s Day grew out of labour movements in North America and Europe at the turn of the twentieth century and was officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977. The date is linked to 1917, when women in Russia went on strike demanding “bread and peace.” The protest began on 23 February in the Julian calendar, which corresponds to 8 March in the Gregorian calendar used internationally.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Today, International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries worldwide, recognising women’s achievements across social, economic and political spheres and serving as a platform to strengthen global support for women’s rights and participation.

Today, International Women’s Day serves both as a reflection on past struggles and a call to action, urging nations and institutions to move beyond symbolism toward justice, equity and leadership.

Theme of International Women’s Day 2026

The United Nations is observing International Women’s Day 2026 under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.” The observance highlights the need to strengthen women’s rights, ensure access to justice and accelerate action toward gender equality worldwide.

Across the UN system, events and discussions are being organised globally, including in Europe through the WHO Regional Office for Europe, bringing together policymakers, experts and civil society to advance policies and initiatives that support women’s rights and participation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.