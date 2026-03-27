Home

News

Internet blackout, disruption in daily activities likely to hit India as Iran threatens to cut internet cables in Red Sea

Internet blackout, disruption in daily activities likely to hit India as Iran threatens to cut internet cables in Red Sea

Approximately one-third of India's data traffic—specifically that exchanged with the US and Europe—travels through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

(Representational image: fibconet.com)

New Delhi: The conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel has now escalated to a new level. Recently, Iran issued a warning that it could sever the internet cables laid beneath the Red Sea. If this were to happen, it would trigger an internet blackout in numerous countries across the globe, including India. Such an event could cause significant disruption for people, ranging from making online payments to ordering goods via e-commerce platforms.

In essence, the conflict has stoked tensions across West Asia, posing a formidable challenge to India’s digital future. The subsea data cables—vital infrastructure laid beneath the ocean floor—are now under imminent threat due to this conflict, as Iran has explicitly threatened to cut them. These data cables serve as the critical links connecting India to the rest of the world. According to The Economic Times, the Central Government has issued an alert to telecom companies and cable operators regarding this looming threat. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has instructed these companies to analyze potential risks and ensure that alternative routes remain ready for deployment.

Major Threat in Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea

Approximately one-third of India’s data traffic—specifically that exchanged with the US and Europe—travels through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Threats issued by Iran to damage the cables situated along these maritime routes have heightened concerns significantly. If these cables are severed, operations across various sectors—including financial transactions, e-commerce, social media, and the IT industry—could grind to a complete halt.

What Options Does the Government Have?

While some data traffic could potentially be rerouted via Singapore, that route lacks the capacity to handle the entire country’s data load. Furthermore, the route across the Pacific Ocean is both significantly longer and extremely expensive, factors that could result in reduced internet speeds. Consequently, internet users in India may have to contend with slower connection speeds. India relies heavily on the data cables laid across the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Companies on Alert, but Challenge is Formidable

Recently, incidents involving cuts to several major cable systems—including Airtel’s SMW4, IMEWE, and FALCON—have been reported near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, networks such as Tata Communications’ TATA TGN-Gulf and Africa Pearls are also at risk. Projects currently under construction—such as Reliance Jio’s ‘India-Europe-Express’ and ‘India-Asia-Express,’ as well as Google’s ‘Blue-Raman’ and ‘Dhivaru’—also face potential risks. An official noted that while companies typically maintain spare capacity to handle minor technical glitches, they were not prepared for a scenario involving a full-blown conflict.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.