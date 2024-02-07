Home

Internet Shutdown In Pakistan On Election Day? Here’s What The Government Has To Say

Pakistan Elections 2024 are scheduled to take place tomorrow on February 8, 2024 and a major question is whether there will be an internet shutdown in the country on poll day or not. Here's what the government has to say...

New Delhi: Pakistan is all set to go for polls on February 8, 2024; the country is gearing up for the General Elections and preparations for the same have been going on for a long time now despite the nation struggling with an economic crisis. Ahead of the Pakistan Elections 2024, there is a question whether there will be an internet shutdown in Pakistan or not. The government has responded to this question and has given its stance, meanwhile, the Sindh High Court has also upheld its court in this regard. Here’s all you need to know..

Pakistan Elections 2024: Internet Shutdown Tomorrow?

As mentioned earlier, there have been news about internet shutdown in Pakistan on election day tomorrow, February 8, 2024. To this, Pakistan’s caretaker government has said that they will consider an internet shutdown only if there is a particular request from a district or province.

Earlier on Monday, Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi had said, “Local administrations have the authority to decide on an internet shutdown in light of the law and order situation, however, no such situation has so far been reported.”

Caretaker Interior Minister Responds On Pak Internet Ban

Interim Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz was quoted in The News International newspaper saying, “So far, there has been no decision made regarding the suspension of internet services at any place. The caretaker government will consider shutting down the internet connections only if there is a request.” On Sunday, the Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai had made an announcement that the internet service will remain restricted temporarily in sensitive poll booths in that particular province, on election day.

Sindh High Court Upholds Its Order

On Tuesday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has upheld the stay order which had directed authorities to ensure uninterrupted internet services which include mobile internet service, across whole of Pakistan till Feb 8 elections. This order was dated January 24, 2024 and speaking against internet service suspension, as reported by Geo News, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi remarked, “How would the internet work anywhere else when it’s not even working for them [judges].” “He remarked that it seemed as if the internet would function properly after the elections.”

