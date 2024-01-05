Student Killed, Several Injured In Iowa School Shooting; Suspect Found Dead

A sixth-grade student was killed and five others sustained bullet injuries in a mass shooting at Perry High School in Iowa on Thursday.

Iowa: In another mass shooting incident in the United States, a sixth-grade student was killed and five others were wounded after a 17-year-old boy opened fire at a school in Iowa on Thursday (local time), Reuters reported, quoting law enforcement officials. The incident took place at Perry High School, where several people sustained gunshot injuries. The shooter was later identified as a student at the high school, and according to Mitch Mortved, the assistant director of the Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation, he was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

