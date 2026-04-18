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Iran again closes Strait of Hormuz, says decision taken due to Maritime Piracy

Iran again closes Strait of Hormuz, says decision taken due to ‘Maritime Piracy’

Iran had pledged to open the strait to commercial vessels following a ceasefire in Lebanon on April 17, 2026; however, it has now reversed this decision within just 24 hours.

On Friday, both US President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi had announced that the Strait of Hormuz was open.

New Delhi: Iran’s central military command announced on Saturday, 18 April 2026, that it would once again close the Strait of Hormuz. With this development, tensions between Iran and the United States appear to be escalating once again. The military command declared that it would resume “strict management” of the Strait of Hormuz. In doing so, it reversed its earlier decision to open this strategic waterway—a move previously undertaken in the context of negotiations with Washington. In a statement broadcast on Iranian state television, the headquarters asserted that Washington had reneged on its promise by maintaining a naval blockade against vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports.

Will Keep the Strait of Hormuz Closed: Iran

The military command’s statement stipulated that the “status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control” until the United States restores freedom of navigation for all vessels bound for Iran. In other words, Iran has made it clear that it will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed until the US lifts the blockade. It is believed that the decision to open the Strait of Hormuz had sparked a rift between the government and the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) within Iran. Iranian state media had severely criticized Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi’s decision to open the Strait.

Iran Terms US Blockade An Act of Maritime Piracy

On Friday, both US President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz was open. The Iranian Foreign Minister had stated, “The Strait of Hormuz is now fully open.” However, his statement faced intense criticism from Iran’s Fars and Tasnim news agencies. This criticism was likely orchestrated at the behest of the IRGC.

The IRGC currently holds sway over the levers of power in Iran, and numerous reports suggest that significant disagreements exist between the Iranian government and the IRGC on various issues; while the government seeks a diplomatic settlement, the IRGC remains opposed to it. Iran had pledged to open the strait to commercial vessels following a ceasefire in Lebanon on April 17, 2026; however, it has now reversed this decision within just 24 hours.

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Iran’s military command, ‘Khatam al-Anbiya,’ has termed the U.S. blockade an act of “maritime piracy.” They assert that until the United States restores “complete freedom of movement” for vessels of Iranian origin, the Strait of Hormuz will once again be placed under “strict management and control.”

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