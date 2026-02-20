Iran and Russia hold military drills while US asserts military presence

Home

The drill involved Iran's Alvand destroyer, missile-launching warships, helicopters, landing craft, special operations teams, and combat speedboats.

US air and naval power has increased in the Middle East in recent days.

New Delhi: Amidst fears of US attacks, Iran has commenced military exercises with Russia. The navies of both countries deployed in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean and conducted joint drills. The timing of this joint drill is crucial as Iran continues to face US threats, but instead of bowing to them, it stands tall.

Russia-Iran Drill

Iran is facing US artillery, powerful fighter jets like the F-35 and F-16, and weapons like the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier. These are constantly advancing towards Iran, but the country remains unwilling to yield. Despite internal rebellions and continued threats of US intervention, it continues to challenge the superpower.

Citing a report on the Iranian military’s website, Xinhua reported that the Iranian army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and Russian special operations teams conducted an operation to free a hijacked ship during the exercise.

Alvand destroyer

The report said the drill involved Iran’s Alvand destroyer, missile-launching warships, helicopters, landing craft, special operations teams, and combat speedboats. The exercise follows an IRGC drill in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, which briefly closed the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran has 10 to 15 days to reach a deal on its nuclear program. Trump warned that exceeding this deadline would lead to very bad things. “I think it’s going to be a long time,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. Shortly thereafter, the Iranian fleet entered the sea.

Trump orders deployment of USS Gerald R. Ford

Last week, Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Middle East, bolstering the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying guided-missile destroyers already in the region.

US air and naval power have increased in the Middle East in recent days. CNN, citing sources, reported that the US military is ready to attack Iran as early as this week. Another US news outlet, Axios, reported on Tuesday that an adviser to President Donald Trump estimated that if nuclear talks with Iran fail, there is a 90 per cent chance of an attack within a few weeks.

Large-scale operation could last for weeks

According to an Axios report, the large-scale operation could last for weeks, and the US could conduct it in collaboration with Israel. This operation could target Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and pose a significant threat to Tehran’s leadership.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that Donald Trump is considering an initial limited military strike on Iran to force it to meet its demands related to the nuclear deal. The report states that if approved, the initial strike could take place within a few days, targeting military and government facilities. Iran is preparing to face this threat, and the support of Russia and China is further strengthening its position.

