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Iran and US pass the buck over inconclusive Islamabad peace talks; What could be the consequences?

Iran and US pass the buck over inconclusive Islamabad peace talks; What could be the consequences?

Iran's former Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, asserted that the United States attempted to impose its own terms.

Both sides blame each other

New Delhi: Negotiations between the United States and Iran have failed. Following this outcome, a flurry of statements has emerged. In this context, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, has also issued a statement. As a member of the Iranian delegation, Ghalibaf explicitly stated that the United States failed to earn Iran’s trust. Issuing a statement on the matter on Sunday, 12 April 2026, he remarked that his colleagues within the Iranian delegation took extremely positive initiatives. In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote that, conversely, the other side demonstrated absolutely no faith in the negotiations. Meanwhile, Iran’s former Foreign Minister, Zarif, has laid the blame for the breakdown of talks squarely on the United States.

US Tried To Impose Its Own Terms: Zarif

Iran’s former Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, asserted that the United States attempted to impose its own terms. It was for this very reason that the negotiations failed. Zarif had led his country’s delegation during the 2015 nuclear negotiations. Zarif stated that no negotiation—at least not with Iran—can succeed if it is based solely on one’s own terms. He further added that the United States must learn that it cannot impose conditions upon Iran. He noted that it is still not too late to learn this lesson.

Diplomacy Never Ends

Meanwhile, Ismail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that diplomacy never truly ends; rather, it serves as a vehicle for safeguarding national interests. He emphasized that, under any circumstances, diplomatic mechanisms must serve to advance the rights and interests of the Iranian nation. He added that diplomacy stands in solidarity with those who are defending their homeland and are prepared to make every conceivable sacrifice. Baghaei remarked that it was not realistically expected that the negotiations would ultimately yield a consensus.

Both Sides Return Home

Explaining the reasons behind the failure of the talks, the U.S. delegation stated that it had presented its absolute best offer to Iran. The United States was represented by Vice President JD Vance, Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. The Iranian delegation comprised a total of 71 individuals, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Following the conclusion of the talks, both sides have returned to their respective countries.

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Talks Lasted 21 Hours

Addressing the media after the talks, Vance stated, “We have been talking for the past 21 hours. We discussed several key issues. The bad news is that we were unable to reach an agreement. I believe this is worse news for Iran than it is for us.” He added, “President Trump had instructed us to come here in good faith and to make our utmost effort to reach an agreement. We did exactly that; however, unfortunately, we were unable to make any progress.” He further noted that, even after 21 hours of negotiations, Iran failed to express a commitment to refrain from developing nuclear weapons.

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