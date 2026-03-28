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Iran and Yemen-based Houthis launch big attacks on Kuwait, Dubai, and Israel; In surprising move, Zelenskyy visits UAE

Iran and Yemen-based Houthis launch big attacks on Kuwait, Dubai, and Israel; In surprising move, Zelenskyy visits UAE

On Saturday, Iran claimed that amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, it had struck two "hideouts" belonging to the U.S. military in Dubai.

The Iranian military carried out drone attacks on Kuwait International Airport.

New Delhi: On Saturday, 28 March 2026, Iran turned the Middle East into a powder keg. The Iranian military carried out drone attacks on Kuwait International Airport. Subsequently, the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation reported that the airport’s radar system had been severely damaged during these Iranian attacks. The Iranian military did not stop there. It stated that it had targeted a depot for Ukrainian anti-drone systems located in the United Arab Emirates, which was being utilized to assist the U.S. military.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Visits UAE

In a statement broadcast on state television, Iran’s central military operations command—Khatam al-Anbiya—declared: “Alongside the targeting of bases housing U.S. commanders and troops in Dubai… the depot for Ukrainian anti-drone systems located in Dubai—which was intended to aid the U.S. military—was also targeted and destroyed.” Earlier on Saturday, during a surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the two nations had agreed to cooperate in the defense sector.

Houthis Fire Missiles Toward Israel

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed to have fired missiles toward Israel early Saturday morning—marking their first such attack since the outbreak of war in the Middle East. However, the Israeli military stated that it had successfully intercepted the missile. On Friday, just hours after threatening to “intensify and expand” its campaign against Tehran, Israel launched attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Attack on Dubai

On Saturday, Iran claimed that amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, it had struck two “hideouts” belonging to the U.S. military in Dubai. This information was reported by the Iranian state-run media outlet, Fars News Agency. According to the news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya claimed that following Iran’s attacks on U.S. bases in the region, U.S. military personnel had retreated into these hideouts. The spokesperson claimed that these hideouts housed more than 500 U.S. military personnel—approximately 400 in the first location and 100 in the second.

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According to the spokesperson’s claims, as reported by the Fars News Agency, the IRGC identified these sites and carried out precision missile and drone strikes, inflicting heavy casualties. The spokesperson further stated, “Trump and the U.S. military commanders must have realized by now that this region will become a graveyard for American soldiers, and that they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam.”

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