Iran announces burial date of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran had previously stated plans to hold the three-day event at the beginning of Muharram—the first month of the Islamic calendar—which falls in early June.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/iran-announces-burial-date-of-former-supreme-leader-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-tehran-mashhad-united-states-israel-muharram-islamic-calendar-karbala-qom-mojtaba-khamenei-8445745/ Copy

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in a US attack on February 28.

New Delhi: The funeral proceedings for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9. Khamenei was killed on 28 February during Israeli and US attacks on Iran. His death marked the end of a tenure spanning over three decades at the helm of the Islamic Republic; however, the funeral had been delayed due to the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel, but a date in July has now been announced.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee reacts to Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘arrogant’ remark

According to the news agency Reuters, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in a US attack on February 28. The decision to lay him to rest has now been made more than four months after his death.

Iran had previously stated plans to hold the three-day event at the beginning of Muharram—the first month of the Islamic calendar—which falls in early June.

Killed in US-Israeli attack

Mayor Alireza Zakani stated that the ceremony has been postponed until after the first 10 days of Muharram, allowing people to complete their annual mourning observances for Imam Husain. Husain was an early Muslim leader killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

This means Khamenei’s funeral proceedings will begin on July 4. Tehran officials had previously estimated an attendance of 20 million people.

The burial was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to the war. According to an AFP report, the funeral ceremonies will take place in Tehran over three days starting July 4, followed by another ceremony in the holy city of Qom on July 7.

Also Read: ‘Iran-US memorandum has never been….’: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi makes big statement after Trump’s claims

Delay in Burial Arrangements

Iranian officials have announced that the former Supreme Leader will be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9—132 days after he was killed in a joint US-Israeli attack. This announcement comes amidst lingering uncertainty regarding the burial, even though more than 100 days have passed since his assassination.

The burial was originally expected to take place in March, but it was delayed due to the conflict and security concerns, the condition of his remains, and months of speculation regarding the transfer of power to his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei.