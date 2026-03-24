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Iran appoints new security chief after Ali Larijani died in US strikes; his name is…

Iran appoints new security chief after Ali Larijani died in US strikes

Published date india.com Published: March 24, 2026 5:55 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Iran appoints new security chief after Ali Larijani died in US strikes; his name is...
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US-Iran War: The conflict between Iran and the United States has led to the deaths of multiple top officials. One such was Ali Larijani, who has served as the security chief of the country. Now, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has been appointed as the new security chief.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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