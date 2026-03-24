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Iran appoints new security chief after Ali Larijani died in US strikes; his name is...

Iran appoints new security chief after Ali Larijani died in US strikes; his name is…

Iran appoints new security chief after Ali Larijani died in US strikes

Image: Wikipedia

US-Iran War: The conflict between Iran and the United States has led to the deaths of multiple top officials. One such was Ali Larijani, who has served as the security chief of the country. Now, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has been appointed as the new security chief.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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