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Iran approves restoration of internet services after 87-day blackout following protests and war

Iran approves restoration of internet services after 87-day blackout following protests and war

Internet access in Iran has been cut off since the outbreak of hostilities with the United States and Israel.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: For a prolonged period, Iran experienced a digital blackout, and internet services for the general public had come to a complete standstill. Internet and communication services were entirely shut down following violent protests that erupted in Iran earlier this year, and subsequently, following attacks carried out by the United States and Israel. However, after 87 days, approval has now been granted to restore these services.

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Status That Existed Before January 2026

According to information shared by Iran International media, Iranian authorities announced on Monday, 25 May, following an 87-day digital blackout and isolation from the global internet, that they have approved the restoration of internet access to the status that existed prior to January 2026.

Citing informed sources, Iranian media reported that this decision was taken during a meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, presided over by Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

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Internet Was Shut Due To Nationwide Protests And War

Internet access in Iran has been cut off since the outbreak of hostilities with the United States and Israel. Prior to this, access had also been disrupted around January 8 and 9 during nationwide protests.

Furthermore, citing a report by the Shargh newspaper, Iran International noted that the prolonged ban on the internet in Iran is closing off a rare opportunity for young entrepreneurs to establish low-cost businesses using artificial intelligence tools. The report warns that these restrictions are undermining a generation of digital workers.

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According to customs data cited in the report, Iran’s mobile phone imports witnessed a sharp decline in 2025. Commercial imports dropped to approximately 8.4 million devices—valued at around $1.6 billion—compared to 11.4 million phones (valued at approximately $2.5 billion) imported just one year earlier. Separately, Iranian media reported on Monday hearing sounds of air defense activity on Qeshm Island; however, they noted that the nature of these sounds remains unclear, and no official organization has commented on the reasons behind them.

(With IANS inputs)

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