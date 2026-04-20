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Iran attacks US military ships after American Navy targeted Iranian vessel near Strait of Hormuz - What will happen to peace talks?

Iran attacks US military ships after American Navy targeted Iranian vessel near Strait of Hormuz – What will happen to peace talks?

Iran conducted drone strikes on US ships in retaliation for the earlier US Navy’s action against the Iranian-flagged vessel.

Big Breaking: Iran attacks US military ships after American Navy targeted Iranian vessel near Strait of Hormuz - What happens to peace talks now?

US-Iran War: In the latest development in the US-Iran war, the Iranian forces on Monday confirmed that they launched drone attacks on United States-flagged vessels in the Sea of Oman, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency. The attacks come after the US Navy intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel named – TOUSKA. The reported strikes have increased tensions between Tehran and Washington amid a fragile ceasefire in the region. The report by the news agency said that the Iranian forces carried out drone attacks in retaliation for the recent US Navy’s action against the Iranian vessel. However, no details have been provided on the scale of the attack or whether the US-flagged vessels were damaged in the drone strikes.

US Seized An Iranian Vessel, Which Escalated Tensions In The Region

Tehran carried out drone strikes on US-flagged vessels following an incident in which US Navy intercepted and seized an Iranian cargo vessel which was crossing the Sea of Oman. United States President Donald Trump informed that Touska – the Iranian cargo ship – tried to breach US-imposed blockade near the Straif of Hormuz.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Trump took o Truth Social and said, “Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them. The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom.”

Donald Trump says US troops intercept, seize Iranian ship trying to breach blockade, Tehran vows ‘swift response’

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He added that the Iranian vessels are currently under the control of the US Marines.

“Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post further read.

Later, the US Central Command released footage featuring the Iranian vessel’s capture by US Navy ships.

Iran Vows Response

Iran’s military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, slammed Washington, claiming that it violated the two-week ceasefire, terming the interception as “armed piracy”.

Iran’s military command’s spokesperson stated that the American Navy attacked the vessel and disabled its navigation system before boarding it.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy,” the spokesperson said. He added that the Iranian ship was coming from China to Iran.

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