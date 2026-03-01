Iran Big Breaking: Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as IRGC’s new Commander-in-Chief – Report

Home

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday (local time) announced the name of its new Commander-in-Chief.

US, Israel Attacked Iran: In a major development in Iran amid the ongoing deadly conflict with Israel and United States, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which is the Middle East country’s elite military force, on Sunday announced that veteran military officer Ahmad Vahidi will be its new Commander-in-Chief. Vahidi served as Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior. He has years of experience in defence strategy and is familiar with the pros and cons of the forces. The reported development comes amid the escalating conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran. The conflict has also increased tensions across the middle east as the Iranian officials are continuously warning of a large-scale retaliation. Iran can target American military assets in the region.

Note: This is a developing story and further detials will be added.

