Home

News

Iran bombs Israels Haifa oil refinery, causing massive damage; It has connection with India

Iran bombs Israel’s Haifa oil refinery, causing massive damage; It has connection with India

Haifa's Bazan Refinery is Israel's largest oil refinery.

This refinery was damaged in June 2025. (File)

New Delhi: The US-Israel-Iran war now appears to be taking a dangerous turn. Iran claims to have launched a missile attack on Israel’s largest oil refinery complex. This attack targeted the Bazan Group refinery in Haifa Bay, considered the backbone of Israel’s energy system. This Iranian action has created a stir throughout the region. Significantly, this refinery has been linked to the economic interests of India and Israel. Consequently, this attack has raised questions about whether Haifa is now poised to become a major target of war.

Action in response to US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s oil depots

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the attack was carried out with ‘Khyber Shaken’ solid-fuel ballistic missiles. Iran claims this action was in response to recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s oil depots and energy infrastructure. Several videos have also surfaced on social media, claiming to show explosions and fires around the refinery.

This refinery was damaged in June 2025

The Bazan Group refinery in Haifa Bay is considered Israel’s largest oil processing facility. Reports indicate that it supplies approximately 50 to 60 per cent of the country’s domestic fuel needs. Therefore, the attack on it is considered a major blow to Israel’s energy security. Previously, in June 2025, this refinery was damaged by an Iranian missile attack, killing three employees and injuring several others.

Iranian officials say this action follows recent attacks on oil storage facilities and energy infrastructure around Tehran. Iran has clearly indicated that it will retaliate against Israel’s vital industrial and economic centers if its energy resources are targeted.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why is Haifa refinery so significant?

Haifa’s Bazan Refinery is Israel’s largest oil refinery. It meets more than half of the country’s total fuel needs. An attack on such a strategic location could directly impact the country’s energy supply, industry, and military logistics. Therefore, this attack is being considered not just a military action but also an economic and strategic blow.

Connection with India?

The Haifa port and surrounding industrial areas are also considered strategically important to India. Many Indian companies have been collaborating with Israel on energy, port, and infrastructure projects. Therefore, if tensions escalate in the Haifa area, it could impact India-Israel trade and regional maritime routes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.