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Big win for Modi government! Iran building new corridor to safely evacuate 22 Indian ships from the Strait of Hormuz, move comes after...

Big win for Modi government! Iran building new corridor to safely evacuate 22 Indian ships from the Strait of Hormuz, move comes after…

Last week, on March 12, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by telephone. Following this, negotiations began regarding the passage of 24 ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has so far allowed two Indian ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Big win for Modi government! Iran building new corridor to safely evacuate 22 Indian ships from the Strait of Hormuz, move comes after...

Iran is creating a safe corridor for Indian ships attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz. According to Lloyd’s List Intelligence (LLI), a maritime data and intelligence company, Iran is preparing a permitting process to allow safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the report, Indian officials are in direct talks with Iran, and at least 22 ships are scheduled to transit the Strait of Hormuz to India. Of these, 20 are vessels crucial to India’s energy security.

The maritime data company reported that nine ships have exited Iran’s corridor in the Strait of Hormuz . Meanwhile, The Hindu reported, citing reliable sources in India, that due to the continuing deterioration of the situation in West Asia, Indian ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz for more than two weeks have been asked to “stay put.” He said the movement of Indian ships and other vessels has been halted following Israeli attacks on Iran’s largest gas fields in South Pars.

Iran is building a safe corridor for Indian ships to pass through

Richard Mead, Editor-in-Chief of Lloyd’s List Intelligence, told The Hindu that ‘while the data from the Automatic Identification System is limited, it suggests that the Indian LPG carrier took an unusual route around Iran’s Larak Island and through Iranian waters so that the IRGC Navy and port authorities could visually confirm the vessel’s identity.’ LLI reported that nine ships have left Iran’s supposedly secure corridor and at least one tanker was allowed to pass through after paying Iran $2 million.

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There is a possibility that as the situation in the Iran war escalates, the US may also send its warships to the area. Meanwhile, according to a report in The Hindu, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by telephone on March 12th. Following this, negotiations began regarding allowing 24 ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has so far allowed two Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The way out of Iran’s secure corridor

The Hindu quoted a source as saying that the ships allowed to pass were asked to “pass through a designated route close to the Iranian coast.” Security analysts say this is a move that will also protect Iran’s coastal security infrastructure from US and Israeli attacks. Furthermore, sources said Iranian officials initially suggested that the Indian ships, spread out in the congested waters, should move closer to each other to make them easier to maneuver.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier this week that the Strait of Hormuz is operational but that Iran will not allow US and Israeli-linked ships to pass through. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant told CNBC on Monday, March 16, that the US is allowing Iranian oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. He said, “Iranian ships are already leaving, and we have allowed that to happen to supply the rest of the world.”

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