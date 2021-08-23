Tehran: Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Iran has called for the formation of a comprehensive government in Afghanistan on Monday. “The composition of the (next Afghan) government should represent the population of Afghanistan,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency at a press conference.Also Read - Pakistan Students Sing ‘Salam Taliban’ to Celebrate Afghanistan Takeover, Hoist Flag at Women's Madrasa | Watch

"Iran has been closely following the latest developments in Afghanistan. It has encouraged the parties to reduce their differences in Afghanistan," Iranian Spokesperson Khatibzadeh said, adding that Tehran calls on all conflictual sides to pursue dialogue and restraint.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan will visit Iran on Thursday and one of the aims of his visit is to exchange views pertaining to the issues of Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said.

(With Inputs from IANS)