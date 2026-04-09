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Iran CLOSED Strait of Hormuz as 100 Israeli missiles hit this country – What exactly happened?

Iran CLOSED Strait of Hormuz as 100 Israeli missiles hit this country – What exactly happened?

Iran announced on Wednesday that it closed the Strait of Hormuz less than 24 hours after Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire.

Iran CLOSED Strait of Hormuz as 100 Israeli missiles hit this country – What exactly happened?

Iran Closed Strait Of Hormuz: In a major development, war-torn Iran closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after United States President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with the Middle East country, the state-run Fars News Agency reported. Tehran stated that traffic on the Hormuz would be completely stopped, citing ceasefire violations by Israel. Tel Aviv carried out 100 airstrikes on Hezbollah target hideouts in Lebanon. Over 250 people lost their lives in the attacks.

White House Demands Immediate Reopening Of Hormuz

Meanwhile, the White House has demanded Iranian leadership to reopen the strait immediately. Two ships were allowed to pass before Iran reversed its decision.

However, Israel stated that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement. This clarification by Tel Aviv was rejected by Tehran, calling for a complete halt on hostilities, which also included attacks on Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militia.

Following Israeli airstrikes, a top Iranian official demanded the closure of Hormuz due to ‘savage Zionist aggression against Lebanon’, stressing that the ceasefire is applicable on all.

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“In response to the savage Zionist aggression against Lebanon, the passage of ships in the Strait of Hormuz must be halted right now… The Lebanese sacrificed their lives for us and we must not leave them alone for a moment. Ceasefire either on all fronts or on no fronts,” Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, wrote on X.

Iran-US Fragile Ceasefire

On Wednesday, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, stating that it is required to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. According to a senior Iranian official, his country was expected to ease the blockade by Friday ahead of the peace talks in Islamabad.

It is to be noted that the Strait is a very narrow shipping corridor between Iran, Oman and UAE. It connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, because of which it is a pathway of one-fifth of the world’s daily oil and LNG supplies.

Israel’s Carried Out Airstrikes On Lebanon

Israel launched its heaviest airstrikes on Lebanon hours after Donald Trump’s ceasefire announcement.

The attacks were carried out when Hezbollah paused its attacks on Israeli troops following the US-Iran ceasefire announcement.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, at least 254 people lost their lives and over 800 sustained severe injuries in the strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the ceasefire did not extend to Lebanon. The IDF has stated that operations against Hezbollah would continue.

This view contradicted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s claim that Lebanon would be included in the truce.

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