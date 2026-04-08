By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israel hits Lebanon; here’s what happened after ceasefire with US
Iran-US Ceasefire: Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz after agreeing to a temporary ceasefire with the US for two weeks. This comes after Lebanon was targeted by Israel. Thi
Iran-US Ceasefire: Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz after agreeing to a temporary ceasefire with the US for two weeks. This comes after Lebanon was targeted by Israel.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.