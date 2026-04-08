Home

News

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israel hits Lebanon; heres what happened after ceasefire with US

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israel hits Lebanon; here’s what happened after ceasefire with US

Iran-US Ceasefire: Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz after agreeing to a temporary ceasefire with the US for two weeks. This comes after Lebanon was targeted by Israel. Thi

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israel hits Lebanon; here's what happened after ceasefire with US

Iran-US Ceasefire: Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz after agreeing to a temporary ceasefire with the US for two weeks. This comes after Lebanon was targeted by Israel.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.