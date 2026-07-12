Iran closes Strait of Hormuz until further notice after unauthorised vessel hit; US launches fresh strikes

Tensions escalate as the United States launched a third round of strikes against Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship in Hormuz.

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Iran closes Strait of Hormuz until further notice after unauthorised vessel hit; US launches fresh strikes(File image)

Iran-US tensions have further escalated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” saying that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its “interference” in the West Asia region, Press TV reported. According to a report by Press TV, the IRGC said the decision was made “in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers.” The statement reads,”The Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice and will remain closed until the United States ends its intervention in the region. No vessel will be permitted to transit the strait,” as quoted by Press TV.

What triggered Iran’s decision to shut the Strait of Hormuz?

Meanwhile, the US Central Command took to X and confirmed that its forces began the third round of strikes. “At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” US Central Command said.

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How has the US responded to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz?

“A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage. Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed. In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief,” the post further read. The command did not immediately identify the locations struck or provide details about the targets. It also did not say which weapons were being used in the operation.

What happens next as Iran-US tensions continue to escalate?

Earlier, Trump even issued a chilling warning amid reports of an alleged Iranian assassination threat against him. Trump on Truth Social stated, “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a warning against any further military moves against Iran under the pretext of the waterway’s blockage, stating such actions would draw a strong response. The statement added, “Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development, which it, itself, has caused, as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted.

The latest developments come as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following recent military escalations. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi even took to X and alleged that Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary, who is violating Para 9 of the MoU. “That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance,” he stated.

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In his first public remarks since attending the funeral of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, vowed to retaliate for his father’s death, blaming it on the opening wave of attacks that marked the beginning of the conflict on February 28.