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Iran confirms review of US peace proposal received through Pakistan to end war amid rising tensions

Iran confirms review of US peace proposal received through Pakistan to end war amid rising tensions

Iran says it is reviewing a US peace proposal to end the war, which was received through Pakistan. Scroll down for details.

US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Images: Wikipedia)

Iran-US tensions: In a major development concerning the tensions in West Asia, Iran has provided a confirmation that it is now reviewing a proposal from the United States, which is aimed at ending the current conflict in the region. This hints at the possibility of a diplomatic opening amid growing tensions. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Iran, Esmail Baghaei, stated that the proposal was received through Pakistan, which is currently under assessment.

US’ proposal under review

The spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Iran, Esmail Baghaei, mentioned that the details of the message from the US cannot be shared at the moment. He also emphasised that the discussions are still underway.

Baghaei noted that the process of review is not easy and said that the US has come up with “excessive and unreasonable demands”.

Also Read: ‘Humanitarian gesture of US’: Trump announces ‘Project Freedom’ to escort ships out of Hormuz amid tensions

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Focus on ending the war

The spokesperson, Baghaei, also clarified that the ongoing talks between the two nations are currently focused on ending the conflict and not on the nuclear programme of Iran. Alongside this, he dismissed the media reports, which hinted at the speculated nuclear negotiations. He stated that the priority of the negotiations remains to put a complete stop to the war.

Also Read: Iran launches missile attack on US warship in Strait of Hormuz; Trump issues orders to Navy to strike Iranian warships

US signals positive talks

On the side of the US, US President Donald Trump stated that the discussions with Iran are positive and that they may lead to a favourable result. The US envoy Steve Witkoff gave a confirmation that Washington is in contact with Tehran as the efforts to restore peace continue.

Is the US giving mixed signals?

As the talks of negotiation continue to exist, Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the proposal of Iran and called it “not acceptable”.

Also Read: Iran warns US army after Washington announces it would start to free ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz

Diplomatic channels remain open

The development suggests that the diplomatic channels between Iran and the United States are still open. As the tensions between the two countries are still high, the result of these discussions may play a major role in determining if the situation is moving towards peace.

(With inputs from ANI)

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