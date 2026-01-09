Home

Iran crisis: Nationwide internet blackout, phone lines cut as protests continue; 41 dead, over 2,270 detained. Why is Iran in turmoil?

Over the last twelve days, large-scale demonstrations by protesters in Iran increased dramatically. Internet access and telephone lines in Iran were cut out after demonstrators joined the protest called by the exiled crown prince, as reported by AP. Thursday night saw many residents in Iran’s capital raising their voices and joining together for a week-long series of protests. According to the AP report, Witnesses stated that this mass protest was organized by the country’s exiled crown prince, and it marks another stage in the ongoing protests that have begun to take place throughout the Islamic Republic. Internet and phone services in Iran were immediately cut off as the protests began.

Why has Iran imposed an internet blackout and cut phone lines?

On December 28, 2025, the latest round of unrest erupted in the bazaars and marketplaces of Tehran, Iran. The Iranian currency (the rial), which has depreciated to the lowest point in its history, has experienced annual inflation that has exceeded 42 per cent. Iran is still attempting to recover from the trauma and devastation of the Israeli-Iranian War of June 2024 and years of stringent international economic sanctions. To add to the nation’s frustrations, the lack of power and fuel has created a sense of hopelessness and anger throughout Iran.

How many people have been killed and detained so far?

As per the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, security forces’ actions against protesters have so far claimed the lives of at least 41 people. Additionally, over 2,260 individuals have been detained by the Iranian authorities. Meanwhile, Iran’s Chief Justice has stated that there will be no leniency toward people accused of assisting enemies of the Islamic Republic.

President Donald Trump has taken a very aggressive position on this issue. He warned Iranian officials that if they begin killing demonstrators, then Washington would hit them with severe measures. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent noted that the Iranian economy is in an extremely weakened state.

The expanding size of the protests creates more significant strains on both the Iranian civilian government and its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Both CloudFlare and NetBlocks, an internet company and an advocacy organization respectively, reported an internet shutdown that both connected to Iranian government interference. Attempts from Dubai to connect to landlines and mobile phones within Iran also failed. Past history indicates that following such shutdowns, there is usually a large increase in the level of governmental suppression used to combat the protests.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump has stated,” If Iran shoots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

On the other hand, US Senator Lindsey Graham has publicly threatened Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Graham stated, “And to the Ayatollah: You need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you,” he added, as reported by Fox News.

What role is exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi playing in the unrest?

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Friday condemned the Iranian government for cutting all lines of communication, including shutting down the internet. He even thanked US President Donald Trump for his promise to hold the Iranian regime accountable. Taking to X, he wrote,”Millions of Iranians demanded their freedom tonight. In response, the regime in Iran has cut all lines of communication. It has shut down the Internet. It has cut landlines. It may even attempt to jam satellite signals.”

“I want to thank the leader of the free world, President Trump, for reiterating his promise to hold the regime to account. It is time for others, including European leaders, to follow his lead, break their silence, and act more decisively in support of the people of Iran. I call on them to use all technical, financial, and diplomatic resources available to restore communication to the Iranian people so that their voice and their will can be heard and seen. Do not let the voices of my courageous compatriots be silenced,” he added.

