Trump makes bold statement against Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei, calls him a ‘sick man’, says it’s time for new leadership in Iran

In a statement issued on Saturday, President Donald Trump demanded that the 37-year reign of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei come to an end.

Protests in Iran, which began on December 28, have led to more than 3308 deaths, with many more injured. Just yesterday, Trump expressed gratitude regarding the Iranian Government’s decision to halt the execution of over 800 people. But now his tone appears to be more severe against the Iranian government.

Speaking to POLITICO, Trump said," It's time to look for new leadership in Iran." It was the first time that Trump had mentioned the possibility of ending Khamenei's regime in an official statement.

During an interview with Politico, the President stated that it was time for new leadership in Iran. This statement suggests that Trump desires a change in the power structure of Iran. He made these remarks at a time when weeks of protests have been ongoing in the Gulf nation. During the last three weeks, many protestors nationwide died, leading President Trump to make threats of military intervention multiple times. Just days ago, on Tuesday, he encouraged Iranian protestors to continue their protests and “take control of institutions,” adding that “help is on the way.” That changed rapidly. The next day, the president stated he had received information stating that the killings had ceased.

Upon being questioned regarding the possibility of an imminent U.S. military strike against Iran, President Donald J. Trump stated that “The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago.”

Taking to X, Iran’s Supreme leader, Khamenei wrote, “We find the US President guilty due to the casualties, damages and slander he inflicted upon the Iranian nation.”

“The US President introduced the groups who committed acts of vandalism, arson, and murdered people as “the Iranian nation.” He uttered an appalling slander against the Iranian people. We find the US President guilty for this slander,” he further wrote. In another post, he wrote,” Agents of the US and the Zionist regime committed heinous crimes in this sedition. They vandalized 250 mosques and over 250 educational & scientific centers. They damaged the power grid, banks, and healthcare facilities. They murdered several thousand people.”

