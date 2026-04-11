Home

News

What does Minab 168 mean? Iranian delegations name decoded

What does ‘Minab 168’ mean? Iranian delegation’s name decoded

Iran's delegation reached Islamabad in the early hours of Saturday (April 11). But what caught everyone's attention is Iran's delegation calling themselves 'Minab 168'. Here's what it symbolises

Iranian delegation has called itself 'Minab 168' during the peace talks in Islamabad

The stage is set in Pakistan as it prepares to host delegations of the United States and Iran for peace talks for the ongoing war in West Asia. Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation reached Islamabad in the early hours of Saturday (April 11). Now, it has come to everybody’s notice that the Iranian delegation is calling itself ‘Minab 168’.

Iranian delegation calls itself ‘Minab 168’

The Iranian delegation is in Pakistan’s Islamabad to hold peace talks with the United States in a bid to stop the ongoing war in West Asia. The war, which broke out on February 28, has already taken a toll on Iran. According to some reports, the country has lost more than 3,500 people already since the beginning of the war.

Now, a delegation of Iranian diplomats has reached Islamabad to participate in the Pakistan-brokered peace talks. But what has caught everyone’s attention is how the delegation is calling itself ‘Minab 168′. The name symbolises one of the first instances of attacks on the first day of the war. During the attack, 168 students were killed by a US missile strike in Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school of the Shahrak-e Al-Mahdi neighbourhood in Minab, Hormozgan province, in southern Iran.

The girls’ school Shajareh Tayyebeh stood near a base belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. A missile hit the school on February 28 at approximately 10:45 am local time (07:15 GMT), when classes were in full swing. The blast levelled the two-storey structure, with the roof collapsing on those inside.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iranian officials have described the incident as a brutal terrorist attack and have attributed it to the United States and Israel. The step comes as part of Tehran’s larger push to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the strike.

Angels of Minab

Iranian diplomats attending meetings in Geneva on Friday (April 10) were seen wearing a commemorative badge known as the ‘Angels of Minab’ on their suits, in a symbolic gesture to honour students killed in a strike. The badges were seen attached to the lapels of diplomats with the intention to draw international attention to the incident during engagement at the United Nations and other global forums in Geneva.

The victims have been referred to as ‘little angels’ by Iranian representatives, with the emblem serving as both a memorial and a statement. The tributes have extended across Iran, with memorials at Tehran University and symbolic gestures by the national football team. The use of the badge in high-level diplomatic settings suggests Iranian officials are aiming to reinforce their narrative and keep the spotlight on the deaths of the students.

Peace talks in Islamabad

Peace talks between Iran and the United States are set to take place in Islamabad on Saturday. Ahead of the talks, the city witnessed heavy security, with many considering it a diplomatic fortress.

While Pakistani mediators are working around the clock at the requisitioned Serena Hotel, the atmosphere remains combustible. The urgency of the talks, described as “make or break” by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has also been underscored by a series of sharp warnings from the White House, signalling that while the diplomats are talking, the American military remains on a hair-trigger alert.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.