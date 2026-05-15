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Iran denies nuclear weapons ambitions, says uranium talks with US hit deadlock

Iran denies nuclear weapons ambitions, says uranium talks with US hit deadlock

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said Tehran has “never wanted nuclear weapons,” reaffirming the country’s commitment to a peaceful nuclear programme.

Iran denies nuclear weapons ambitions, says uranium talks with US hit deadlock | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that his country ‘never wanted nuclear weapons’ and reaffirmed that Tehran’s nuclear programme is peaceful. He admitted that talks with United States over enriched uranium have reached a temporary deadlock.

Addressing a press conference during his visit to the national capital for the 18th BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Araghchi maintained that Iran’s strategic stance remains consistent with the 2015 nuclear agreement with the US; however, Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal during his first term in 2018, labelling it “defective”.

Also Read: ‘Strait of Hormuz open to all except…’: Iranian FM Araghchi makes big statement amid Donald Trump’s China visit

“Iran has never wanted nuclear weapons, and we proved that when we signed the deal in 2015,” Araghchi stated.

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He further emphasised, “We have said time and again that we don’t want nuclear weapons, and this is not our policy. We have a peaceful nuclear programme, and we have always remained ready to build this confidence.”

In line with this stance, the Iranian Foreign Minister indicated that Tehran remains willing to engage in confidence-building measures, reiterating, “This programme is peaceful, and we remain peaceful.”

However, Araghchi did not shy away from the friction points in the ongoing dialogue with the United States.

He identified the management of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile as a primary bone of contention, leading both sides to essentially freeze the issue for now.

“The subject of our enriched material is a very complicated one,” he explained.

“We have come to a conclusion with the Americans that, since it is very difficult, we are almost in a deadlock on this particular question. Let’s postpone it to the later stages of our negotiations,” he said.

While the matter is currently “not under discussion” and “not on the negotiations,” the Iran Foreign Minister hinted at potential “more consultations” with Kremlin could break the impasse.

“Obviously, we will have more consultations with Russia, and we will see if the Russians can help or not. This is not something for the time being,” Araghchi added.

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

Shifting focus to regional connectivity in response to a question from ANI regarding the progress of the Chabahar Port, Araghchi hailed the project as “one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India.”

Despite the shadow of US sanctions causing historical delays, he expressed high optimism for the corridor’s future, noting, “I am confident that this port would be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus, and then Europe.”

Beyond infrastructure, Araghchi further suggested that New Delhi, backed by its “good reputation,” is uniquely positioned to play a “greater role” in fostering peace and security within the Persian Gulf.

Araghchi highlighted strong ties between India and Iran, saying that relationship between the two countries is based on historical, political, economic and cultural connections. He assured that Tehran is committed to maintaining good relations with India.

(With ANI Inputs)

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