Home

News

Iran deploys Ghadir submarines across Strait of Hormuz; What are their features, and how dangerous are they?

Iran deploys Ghadir submarines across Strait of Hormuz; What are their features, and how dangerous are they?

Despite its diminutive size, the Ghadir is capable of carrying a formidable array of weaponry.

In early 2026, more than 20 Ghadir submarines were deployed in the Strait of Hormuz.

New Delhi: While the world’s attention remains focused on the airstrikes and missile launches targeting Iran, beneath the waves, Iran has laid a vast network of ‘baby’ submarines. Iran has deployed a significant number of its Ghadir-class midget submarines across the seabed of the Strait of Hormuz. More than 20 of these submarines are reported to be currently active. These small yet lethal submarines lie hidden deep within the ocean, far beneath the surface, and have emerged as a major challenge for the U.S. Navy.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz Important?

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical maritime waterway; approximately 20% of the world’s oil passes through it. This sea lane is extremely narrow and shallow, with an average depth of just 36 meters. In many areas, the depth drops to less than 20 meters. While some spots near the Iranian coastline reach depths of 50 to 110 meters, the majority of the region remains shallow and noisy.

The area is characterized by high levels of ambient noise generated by commercial vessels, oil drilling platforms, fishing boats, and ocean waves. This acoustic clutter renders sonar systems ineffective, making it difficult for large anti-submarine warfare ships and aircraft to easily detect these small submarines. Consequently, this location has transformed into a maritime battleground ideally suited for ambushes—a strategic advantage for Iran.

What is the Ghadir-class Submarine?

The Ghadir-class is a small, indigenously built diesel-electric submarine developed by Iran. It was first unveiled in 2007. This submarine measures just 29 meters in length, with a beam (width) of 9 meters and a draft (depth) of 8.2 meters. It has a displacement of 117 tons while surfaced and 125 tons when submerged.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Ghadir is so compact that it can operate with ease even in waters as shallow as 30 meters. It requires a crew of only seven personnel. It was designed not for long-range voyages, but rather for swift, short-duration strike missions.

It can attain speeds of approximately 19 km/h while surfaced and 14 km/h when submerged. When operating on battery power, it generates very little noise, making it extremely difficult for adversaries to track.

A Unique Technique for Concealment on the Seabed

The Ghadir submarine’s greatest strength lies in its ability to rest comfortably on the ocean floor. It can shut down its engines and remain completely concealed. With its engines deactivated, it appears on sonar scans as nothing more than an ordinary rock formation or a feature of the seabed.

Amidst noisy waters and commercial shipping traffic, it effectively vanishes from detection. This capability proves particularly effective in shallow-water environments. Utilizing underground bases carved into the Iranian coastline and the cover provided by mangrove forests, these submarines can resupply undetected and prepare for subsequent strike operations.

Lethal Torpedoes and Mines

Despite its diminutive size, the Ghadir is capable of carrying a formidable array of weaponry. It is equipped with two 533-millimeter torpedo tubes. Its most dangerous weapon is the “Hoot” supercavitating torpedo. This torpedo can travel through water at speeds reaching 360 km/h. At such extreme velocities, no surface vessel can effectively evade it. A single Hoot torpedo is capable of inflicting severe damage even upon large vessels, such as aircraft carriers.

Furthermore, the Ghadir is capable of launching Jask-2 cruise missiles from a submerged position, boasting a strike range of up to 300 kilometers. However, its most significant threat capability lies in its capacity to lay naval mines. A single Ghadir submarine can covertly deploy between 4 and 8 mines under the cover of darkness. These mines pose a grave threat, capable of inflicting damage upon tankers, warships, or any other vessel navigating the waters. The discovery of a single mine can result in the closure of the entire strait for several weeks.

According to estimates, Iran possesses a total of 28 to 30 submarines, the majority of which belong to the Ghadir class. In early 2026, more than 20 Ghadir submarines were deployed in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite American attacks, many Ghadir submarines are reported to remain active.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.