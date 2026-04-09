Home

News

The coming hours are extremely crucial: Irans Deputy FM ahead of Islamabad talks

‘The coming hours are extremely crucial’: Iran’s Deputy FM ahead of Islamabad talks

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that the coming hours will be crucial. The statement was made ahead of the crucial talks in Islamabad.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh on Thursday said that the coming hours are extremely crucial. The statement came just ahead of the crucial talks in Islamabad. He said, “The coming hours are extremely crucial.”

He made the announcement while speaking to ITV News, a British broadcasting television network. Reflecting on the immediate lead-up to the current truce, the Deputy Foreign Minister described the volatility of the situation. “Last night was a very critical night because we had no option but to respond to these new atrocities,” he stated, adding that subsequent diplomatic efforts mediated by Islamabad helped stabilise the situation.

Despite the fragile nature of the ceasefire, the Iranian official confirmed that plans for high-level talks remain on track. “So at this moment that I’m talking, I hope that we can proceed to go to Pakistan, and this is the programme and the agenda that we are working on,” he said, noting that the American side appeared to be moving in the same direction.

Looking ahead to the summit, Khatibzadeh expressed a desire for a comprehensive resolution. “As my understanding, the American side is also working on that, so we hope that we can meet soon in Pakistan to reach a settlement and agreement for permanent peace in the whole Middle East,” he told ITV News.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What did he say about the high-level talks?

Despite the fragile nature of the ceasefire, the Iranian official confirmed that plans for high-level talks remain on track. “So at this moment that I’m talking, I hope that we can proceed to go to Pakistan, and this is the programme and the agenda that we are working on,” he said, noting that the American side appeared to be moving in the same direction.

When questioned about Tehran’s commitment to Lebanon and whether further Israeli strikes would cause Iran to withdraw from the agreement, the Deputy Foreign Minister insisted that Iran stands by its diplomatic word. “Iran has shown to everybody that it hardly negotiates, but when it negotiates, it honours its words and tries to commit to what has been agreed upon,” he asserted.

The Deputy Foreign Minister further argued that a selective peace would be unsustainable, stressing that all regional stakeholders must be considered. “And nobody can think of peace in the Middle East, lasting peace in the Middle East, unless there is an inclusive agreement for everyone involved,” he added.

Khatibzadeh reiterated that the inclusion of Lebanon is a collective obligation rather than a solitary demand from Tehran, stating, “So this is not just for Iran; it is the responsibility for everybody to make sure that Lebanon is included in any peace settlement that is going to happen.” This insistence on Lebanese inclusion highlights the current friction, as Israel’s continued operation in Lebanon has threatened the temporary ceasefire, with Iran accusing the US-Israel side of violating the agreement.

With inputs from ANI

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.