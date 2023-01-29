Home

7 Dead, Over 400 Injured As 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northwest Iran

Seven people have died while over 400 were injured as 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Khoy in northwestern Iran.

The earthquake hit 14 km SSW of Khowy, Iran at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. (Photo: Twitter/@m_bizar)

Iran Earthquake: Seven people died while over 400 were injured as 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Khoy in northwestern Iran. The earthquake occurred at 23:44:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit 14 km SSW of Khowy, Iran at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Khoy is a city and capital of Khoy County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran.

“An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred in the city of Khoy, West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran,” reported Iran’s IRNA news agency as per ANI.

🚨 🇮🇷#Iran‘s top stories tonight:

– Massive 5.9 #earthquake in northwestern city of Khoy (3 killed, +300 injured so far)

– Explosion at an ammunition manufacturing center in #Isfahan

– #Azerbaijan embassy staff evacuating

– Massive fire at an industrial complex in Azarshahr pic.twitter.com/cJiiJm5jsk — MAYSAM BIZÆR میثم بی‌زر (@m_bizar) January 28, 2023

The tremors were also felt in several cities, including Tabriz, the provincial capital of neighbouring East Azerbaijan.