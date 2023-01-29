  • Home
  • News
  • World
  • 7 Dead, Over 400 Injured As 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northwest Iran

7 Dead, Over 400 Injured As 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northwest Iran

Seven people have died while over 400 were injured as 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Khoy in northwestern Iran. 

Updated: January 29, 2023 7:20 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

earthquake, iran earthquake, iran earthquake today
The earthquake hit 14 km SSW of Khowy, Iran at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. (Photo: Twitter/@m_bizar)

Iran Earthquake: Seven people died while over 400 were injured as 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Khoy in northwestern Iran. The earthquake occurred at 23:44:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit 14 km SSW of Khowy, Iran at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Khoy is a city and capital of Khoy County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran.

Also Read:

“An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred in the city of Khoy, West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran,” reported Iran’s IRNA news agency as per ANI.

The tremors were also felt in several cities, including Tabriz, the provincial capital of neighbouring East Azerbaijan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 29, 2023 7:13 AM IST

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 7:20 AM IST