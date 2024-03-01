Home

Iran Elections 2024: Polls Today To Elect Parliamentary, Religious Leaders; 2,50,000 Security Personnel Deployed

The Iran Elections 2024 are being held today for the first time after the nationwide protest in 2022, to elect parliamentary and religious leaders. Here's all you need to know...

Iran Elections 2024

New Delhi: On an international level, many countries are having their General Elections this year. After a hung parliament in the Pakistan Elections 2024, ongoing US Presidential Elections 2024 and the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India, Iran is also conducting elections and the Iran Elections 2024 are being conducted today. These elections hold a lot of importance since these are the first elections that are being held after the nationwide protests in the country in 2022 a nd will determine the next supreme leader of the country. The Iranians will be electing Parliamentary and Religious leaders today and for that, 2,50,000 security personnel have been deployed. Read to know other poll-related details at length…

Iran Elections 2024 TODAY, Check Voting Eligibility, Timing

As mentioned earlier, the Iran Elections 2024 are being conducted today where the Iranians will elect their parliamentary and religious leaders. Speaking about the eligibility of voters, voters must be at least 18 years old; over 61.2 million people are eligible to vote in a country with a population of approximately 85 million. Polls across Iran will open at 8 am local time and will remain open for 10 hours, although in the past, voting time has often been extended based on demand, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran Elections 2024: 2,50,000 Security Personnel Deployed

To ensure that the elections are held smoothly, without any kind of disruption, the Interior Ministry has deployed 2,50,000 security force personnel to oversee the process, supported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Basij forces, along with the army, reflecting the importance of maintaining security in the wake of recent events. There will be 59,000 operational voting stations across the country, with Tehran hosting 5,000 and the wider province of Tehran accommodating 6,800. At 1,700 stations, electronic voting devices will be used.

Iran Elections 2024: Who Is Being Elected, Expected Winners

The votes cast will determine the composition of the 290-member parliament for the next four years. Additionally, voters will choose 88 clerics who will each hold a seat for eight years at the Assembly of Experts, responsible for selecting the country’s supreme leader. All candidates have undergone vetting by the Guardian Council, a powerful constitutional body, before being deemed eligible to run, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is anticipated to secure re-election. He is advocating for a list of 30 allied candidates in Tehran, encompassing conservative and hardline figures, including six women. The majority of parliamentary seats are likely to be won by conservative and hardline candidates, reflecting the dominance of these factions in the wake of the unravelled nuclear deal and increased pressures on Iran.

As said before, these polls are being conducted after the horrific and deadly nationwide protests that took place in September, 2022. Multiple geopolitcal issues including Israel Gaza War have further complicated the political landscape, which is already very complex.

(Inputs from ANI)

