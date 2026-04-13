Home

News

Iran envoy in India reveals why US talks failed, blames unlimited demands

Iran envoy in India reveals why US talks failed, blames ‘unlimited demands’

The envoy of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India said Tehran was open to dialogue but refused to compromise on its dignity and rights.

Iran envoy in India reveals why US talks failed, blames ‘unlimited demands’

New Delhi: Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, Tehran has clarified its position and remained firm on its decision even as recent peace talks collapsed. Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Sunday said that the Iranian government showed willingness for dialogue but refused to compromise on its ‘dignity’ over what he called ‘unlimited demands’ from Washington.

What Did Iran’s Supreme Leader In India Say?

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI that Iran travelled to Islamabad for negotiations despite doubts about American seriousness, aiming to demonstrate its commitment to peace.

“We were ready for negotiation. We came to Islamabad for negotiation. We were very, very serious about the negotiation. Although we doubted it, we knew that the other side is not serious, but we came to show the world that we are people of peace, and if the other side learned and got its lesson, and it came to the negotiation, we will come to the negotiation,” he said.

He added that Iran accepted talks to prove it is “not the people of war,” but claimed the US side sought only to “buy time” and ultimately made excessive demands that prevented any agreement.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Actually, from the beginning, we doubted this negotiation because we are sure that the American administration is not serious about negotiation. They wanted to buy time; they wanted to refresh themselves. But we wanted to show the world that we are not the people of war, we are not the people of criticising and struggling. We are the people of the peace. So we accepted negotiation, and finally, we couldn’t reach a conclusion due to the unlimited demand of the United States of America,” Ilahi told reporters.

Iran Says It Didn’t Start Conflict, Reaffirms Stance On Sovereignty Amid IAEA Row

On the Iran-International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issue, reportedly a major sticking point, he stressed that Tehran did not initiate the conflict and reiterated Iran’s stance on defending its sovereignty.

“We didn’t start this war, we didn’t initiate this war, and we are not the initiator of the war. They imposed this war on us, and we started defending ourselves and we are also ready to defend ourselves still, even for two, three, five years. So, we are not going to sell our dignity, we are not going to submit ourselves, we are not going to give our country and our rights to the other side,” Ilahi added.

On the possibility of future negotiations, Ilahi asserted that Iran remains open to dialogue, placing the onus on the United States for abandoning the talks.

“Of course, because we didn’t leave the table of negotiation. They left it. We are ready for negotiation, but based on rationality, dignity, humanity, and the observance of our rights,” he said.

Iran Denies Quitting Talks, Says It Was Us That Stepped Away

Responding to claims by the United States that Iran had withdrawn from the talks, Ilahi rejected the assertion, maintaining that it was Washington that stepped away due to its excessive demands.

“No, we never left the table. They left the table because they were asking for too many things. Even if you look at the news, they say they don’t want 90 per cent or 95 per cent, they want everything. That means they want 100 per cent,” he added.

It is to be noted that the remarks came following the breakdown of peace talks which were conducted in Islamabad. Despite several rounds of talks both sides were unable to reach an agreement by Sunday. Meanwhile, Tasnim News Agency, citing sources, reported that Tehran has pitched ‘reasonable proposals’, saying that it is now up to the United States to respond.

(with ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.