The UN in November this year warned that Iran was carrying out executions at an alarming rate as 419 people have been executed in the first seven months of the year.

Iran Executes 229 People Over Anti-Hijab Protests, UN Calls It ‘Alarming’ | What We Know So Far

Tehran: In a significant development, Iran has launched a series of executions targeting activists and ethnic minorities. So far, Iran has executed at least 229 people as Tehran is targeting protesters following the uprising after the death of Mahsa Amini. In a statement, Iran said it had executed a man who was sentenced to death after being convicted of working with Israel’s intelligence services According to Iranian authorities, the man was found guilty of “collecting and providing classified information to the Mossad spy service with the aim of disrupting public order”.

What UN Has To Day About Executions In Iran?

The UN in November this year warned that Iran was carrying out executions “at an alarming rate.” So far, 419 people have been executed in the first seven months of the year, a 30 per cent increase from the same period in 2022.

It was reported that the Kurdish and Baluchi minorities have been among the major victims of the killing spree. Among those who were executed include two women and one child, who were killed in November.

What Rights Groups Say On Iran Executions?

Shahin Gobadi, spokesman for opposition group the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (MEK), said Iran is involved in a war with the people of Iran itself to prevent another uprising inside the country- referring to September 2022 protests after Mahsa Amini’s death in the custody of Tehran’s morality police.

More than 500 civilians in the protests were reportedly killed while thousands more were arrested arbitrarily, according to Iranian activists.

