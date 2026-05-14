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Its time to step up and work together: Irans Abbas Araghchi slams US bullying at BRICS Summit

‘It’s time to step up and work together’: Iran’s Abbas Araghchi slams US ‘bullying’ at BRICS Summit

While addressing a BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi, Iranian FM stated that it is time for countries to come together and reject US's coercion.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo Credit: Ali Khamaj)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was a part of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, where he called for joint efforts against ‘repugnant coercion’ of the US on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Abbas Araghchi said the threat is too serious for countries to ignore collectively. Abbas Araghchi said, “Several nations attending the meeting had experienced different forms of pressure and coercion from the US. Calling for greater unity, he said the time had come for countries to jointly reject such practices and confront the common threat they face together. He further argued that history proves declining powers often act aggressively in an attempt to stop their downfall.”

#WATCH | Delhi: At BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says, “To virtually everyone in this room, our resistance against US bullying is not an unfamiliar battle. So many of us encounter slight variations of the same repugnant coercion. It is… pic.twitter.com/U5Yit7wlSF — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

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Araghchi’s plane carries a message

The airplane in which Abbas Araghchi arrived for his BRICS meet carried a pointed message from Tehran. The plane carried the inscription – Minab168. The inscription on the plane is a reference to the 168 schoolchildren Iran says were killed in a US strike on a school in Minab on February 28, underscoring the war’s human toll even as diplomatic engagement.

Also Read: PM Modi meets Iranian Foreign Minister amid rising tensions in Strait of Hormuz

Images of Araghchi boarding the aircraft in Tehran showed the #Minab168 marking prominently displayed on the fuselage. The reference to Araghchi’s aircraft points to one of the deadliest and most emotionally charged incidents of the ongoing Iran conflict.

What happened in Minab?

On February 28, the first day of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school in Minab, a city in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz, was hit during a strike that Iranian authorities say killed 168 schoolchildren.

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

The attack quickly became a defining symbol of the war’s civilian toll. UNICEF said the victims included children between the ages of 7 and 12, calling it a stark reminder of the cost of conflict on civilians.

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