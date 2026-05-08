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Iran formalises control over Strait of Hormuz with formation of new agency

Iran formalises control over Strait of Hormuz with formation of new agency

The ban on the movement of these ships in Hormuz has had a major impact on the global energy supply.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Iran has formalized its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has established the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), which will monitor the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Under this new arrangement, Tehran has demanded that all merchant ships follow a strict protocol before being allowed to pass. The Tehran Protocol requires ships to submit a 40-question declaration about the cargo, ownership and nationality of the crew. Ships that ignore these demands remain at risk of Iranian missile and drone strikes or capture by the Iranian Navy, CNN reports.

Ships Have To Email Their Identification Numbers And Last Name

One of the world’s most important energy waterways, the Strait of Hormuz, lies between Iran and Oman. This narrow waterway used to operate under international transit rules, but the US and Israeli attacks on February 28 have changed Iran’s stance on it. Tehran now sees it as a corridor under its control.

The IRGC has made it mandatory for ships to email their identification numbers and last names to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA). Iranian officials have warned that providing complete and accurate information is the only way to avoid action.

Iran Charging Heavy Toll: Report

The report shows that Iran is charging heavy tolls for the safe passage of ships. However, Iran has denied the tolls, but some reports say that up to $2 million is being demanded from the ships as tolls. The US has told ships not to pay any money to Iran, as it claims that this money funds the IRGC. However, Iran says the only way to pass through Hormuz is to accept its terms.

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Major Impact On Global Energy Supply

The ban on the movement of these ships in Hormuz has had a major impact on the global energy supply. Before the crisis began in late February, about 120 ships used to pass through the waterway every day. By early May, this figure had fallen to 40. This has affected oil and gas prices worldwide. Gasoline prices in the US have risen above $4.50 per gallon. Dozens of ships are still stranded in the Persian Gulf, while ships located outside Hormuz have been diverted to other routes.

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