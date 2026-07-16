‘We will kill Trump’: Iran sends deadly warning, giant billboard at Tehran’s Enghelab Square shows US president lying in open coffin

A billboard set up in Tehran’s Enghelab Square portrays Trump lying still with closed eyes and mouth, his hands folded over his red tie and his feet pointing upward.

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A huge billboard depicted US President Donald Trump lying in an open casket has been put up in Iran. Image Credit: @Osint613/X

Amid renewed military tensions between the US and Iran, a giant billboard depicting US President Donald Trump in an open black coffin appeared in Tehran’s Enghelab Square. The billboard depicted Trump with his eyes and mouth closed, his hair unkempt, and his hands placed over his red tie, while his feet pointed upward inside the coffin.

In the billboard, the US president is shown inside black concrete blocks arranged like a coffin, similar to the barriers used during the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The installation features the inscription, “In memory of Minab’s children,” in tribute to those affected after an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, was struck on February 28 amid the conflict.

WATCH: A new banner displayed in central Tehran’s Enghelab Square shows US President Donald Trump lying in an open casket, alongside the caption “We will kill Trump” https://t.co/Il7QsmLt9i pic.twitter.com/VR2keQoxqO — Arab News (@arabnews) July 15, 2026

It comes at a time of heightened hostilities between the United States and Iran. In recent days, the US has stepped up its military campaign, striking targets further north in Iran and attacking a vessel it alleged was trying to breach its naval blockade.

Iran claims strikes on US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that the country carried out drone and missile strikes on US military bases in Jordan and Kuwait on Thursday, describing the action as retaliation for recent US strikes inside Iran. The operations, dubbed ‘Operation Lightning’ by the Iranian Army and ‘Operation Nasr 2’ by the IRGC, are part of Tehran’s response to the American attacks.

Also Read | ‘They know the story’: Trump issues stark warning, refuses to set deadline for Iran before military strikes

According to IRIB, the Iranian Army said that in the ninth phase of ‘Operation Lightning,’ it targeted “the communication systems and fuel tanks of the US terrorist army in Jordan with destructive drones.” The statement said the strike targeted the fixed radar site, communication system and fuel tanks at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan, which it called “one of the most important strategic and command centres for American aggressive forces in the West Asian region.”

Iran’s plans to assassinate Trump

Just a few days ago, Israel shared intelligence with the United States that Iran had recently devised a new plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to sources to CNN. A source said the alert was delivered this week, while another revealed that US agencies had been gathering intelligence for weeks about possible assassination attempts targeting Trump. The warning from Israel, however, was new and focused on a specific threat.

Also Read | ‘We’re going to knock out all…’: Trump threatens massive strikes on Iran’s infrastructure unless Tehran agrees to talks

Details of the alleged plot mentioned in Israel’s warning remain unclear. According to two sources, the US had not confirmed the intelligence on its own and had no prior knowledge of the specific threat before the alert from Israel. Washington has long warned that Iran may seek revenge against Trump over the 2020 drone strike that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.